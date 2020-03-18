UrduPoint.com
New York Governor Says Will Sign Order Directing Businesses To Reduce Workforce By 50%

Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he will issue a mandatory requirement for all non-essential businesses to limit the number of staff coming to work by 50 percent in order to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

"No more than 50 percent of the workforce can report for work outside of their home. That is a mandatory requirement. I'm going to do that by executive order and that is statewide," Cuomo told reporters. "That will exempt essential services."

The requirement will exempt food, food delivery, pharmacies, healthcare, shipping and supplies services, among others that enable society to function, Cuomo said.

The governor explained that when the number of COVID-19 cases reaches a peak in about 45 days, New York might require 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 intensive care units (ICU), while the state now has 53,000 beds and 3,000 ICUs.

The reduction of the workforce will minimize interactions among people and, therefore, help to keep the daily number of infections at a manageable level for the healthcare system.

Cuomo stated that the measure would become a burden on the US economy, but its implementation is necessary to be able to address the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are past that point as a nation, there is going to be an impact on the economy, not just here in New York but all across the country and we're going to have to deal with that crisis," Cuomo said.

New York State has so for reported 2,382 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 1,339 in New York City alone. A total of 549 individuals - or 23 percent - who contracted the virus are currently hospitalized.

