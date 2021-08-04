New York Governor Should Resign Following Results of Sexual Harassment Probe - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign after an investigation by the state's Attorney General concluded that he sexually harassed several women with whom he worked, US President Joe Biden said.

"I think [Cuomo] should resign," Biden said on Tuesday afternoon, joining New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand in their calls for the governor to resign.

A months-long investigation into allegations against Cuomo - sanctioned by New York State Attorney General Letitia James - concluded that he harassed multiple women, including younger colleagues.

The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

Biden pointed out that the investigation has found some of the embraces he had with the women were inappropriate, but acknowledged he had only seen the results of the investigation and not the details.

Cuomo denies the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, claiming that the investigation weaponized his "everyday interactions."