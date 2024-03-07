New York Governor To Deploy Additional Forces To Patrol Subway System
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is deploying 1,000 additional officers into subways following a spike in transit crime.
The combined forces include 750 National Guard officers along with 250 personnel from the State Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
During a press conference, Hochul announced a five-point plan to utilize state resources to protect New Yorkers on subways.
"Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on driving down subway crime and protecting New Yorkers," she said.
"My five-point plan will rid our subways of violent offenders and protect all commuters and transit workers.”
Hochul also announced a new program bill that will allow judges to ban people convicted of assault within the system from using MTA services as part of sentencing.
In February, the New York Police Department put an additional 1,000 police officers per day into New York City's subway system, which resulted in a 15.4% drop in crime compared to the same month a year earlier, according to the police department.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From World
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months24 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment24 minutes ago
-
New Zealand in efforts to fast track consenting of major projects24 minutes ago
-
Laos to continue investing in nutrition for prosperous future24 minutes ago
-
AI tools still permitting political disinfo creation, NGO warns24 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China advocates equal, orderly multi-polar world, inclusive economic globalization ..24 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's seafood exports to hit 9.5 bln USD in 202424 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes in family, gender equality referendums34 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment34 minutes ago
-
River Plate go top as Boca Juniors stumble34 minutes ago
-
'Sad' Nadal abandons latest comeback with Indian Wells withdrawal44 minutes ago
-
Women rangers fight poachers and prejudice in Kenya54 minutes ago