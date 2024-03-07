Open Menu

New York Governor To Deploy Additional Forces To Patrol Subway System

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

New York governor to deploy additional forces to patrol subway system

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is deploying 1,000 additional officers into subways following a spike in transit crime.

The combined forces include 750 National Guard officers along with 250 personnel from the State Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

During a press conference, Hochul announced a five-point plan to utilize state resources to protect New Yorkers on subways.

"Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on driving down subway crime and protecting New Yorkers," she said.

"My five-point plan will rid our subways of violent offenders and protect all commuters and transit workers.”

Hochul also announced a new program bill that will allow judges to ban people convicted of assault within the system from using MTA services as part of sentencing.

In February, the New York Police Department put an additional 1,000 police officers per day into New York City's subway system, which resulted in a 15.4% drop in crime compared to the same month a year earlier, according to the police department.

Related Topics

Police Governor Same New York February All From

Recent Stories

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

14 minutes ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

58 minutes ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

2 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

5 hours ago
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

14 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

14 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

14 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

14 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

14 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

14 hours ago

More Stories From World