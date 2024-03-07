New York governor to deploy additional forces to patrol subway system

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is deploying 1,000 additional officers into subways following a spike in transit crime.

The combined forces include 750 National Guard officers along with 250 personnel from the State Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

During a press conference, Hochul announced a five-point plan to utilize state resources to protect New Yorkers on subways.

"Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on driving down subway crime and protecting New Yorkers," she said.

"My five-point plan will rid our subways of violent offenders and protect all commuters and transit workers.”

Hochul also announced a new program bill that will allow judges to ban people convicted of assault within the system from using MTA services as part of sentencing.

In February, the New York Police Department put an additional 1,000 police officers per day into New York City's subway system, which resulted in a 15.4% drop in crime compared to the same month a year earlier, according to the police department.