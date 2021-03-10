UrduPoint.com
New York Governor's Publisher Halts Book Promotion As Scandal Swirls

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) An American publishing house promoting the latest book by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has reportedly paused the campaign amid a Federal probe into his handling of the pandemic.

Cuomo has been under pressure to resign for covering up the true COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents. Separately, he is accused of having repeatedly harassed female employees.

Gillian Blake of Crown Publishing Group told the New York Times that there were no plans to reprint or reissue Cuomo's title, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic," which came out in October.

Blake cited "the ongoing investigation into [New York State] reporting of Covid-related fatalities in nursing homes" as a reason for the decision to halt the book's promotion.

Cuomo has remained defiant after the New York Times reported last week that his administration pushed state officials to omit nursing home residents who had died of the coronavirus in hospitals from the July report.

