New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Ex-US President Donald Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) A Manhattan Grand Jury has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump, CNN reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported an indictment may be announced in the coming days.

Prosecutors asked Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now, the report added.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has been looking into Trump's alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film start Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election.