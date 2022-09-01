New York Gun Carry Law Takes Effect After Firearms Associations Lose Injunction Bid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) A new gun law restricting concealing and carrying guns in "sensitive locations," like Times Square, took effect in the US state of New York on Thursday after beating several legal challenges.

New York Attorney General Letitia Jame, who defended the Concealed Carry Improvement Act in court, promised to stand up for the constitutionality of state laws that she said aimed to protect New Yorkers.

"In a major victory, my office has defended New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act against baseless attacks by the gun lobby... We will continue to defend the constitutionality of our laws to protect New Yorkers from gun violence," she said on social media.

For more than 100 years, New York state required individuals seeking concealed carry permits to undergo background checks. This rule was abolished by the US Supreme Court's decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc.

v. Bruen ruling in June for violating the Second Amendment.

New York state adopted new rules on July 1 in response to the limitations set forth in the Bruen decision, restricting the carrying of concealed weapons in bars, libraries, schools, government buildings and hospitals, and enhancing background checks.

The Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation sought an injunction to block the law from taking effect in September, arguing that it would "essentially make all of NY a gun free zone and infringes upon the rights of its citizens."

A Federal judge dismissed the motion for an injunction on Wednesday, The Hill reported. Judge Glenn Suddaby for the US District Court in the Northern District of New York said the gun associations did not have standing to represent their members in court.