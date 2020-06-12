New York Has Lowest Rate of COVID-19 Transmission Among US States - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) New York State has the lowest rate of COVID-19 transmissions in the country, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Friday.

"New York State [has] the lowest rate of transmission, meaning the virus is spreading at the lowest rate in the state of New York of every state in America," Cuomo said, citing a tracking tool maintained by Instagram founders.

Earlier this week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States rose above 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There had been a gradual decline in cases - but as economies began to reopen, several states have recently seen spikes.

The United States on Friday confirmed 22,883 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,234 cases recorded a day ago, according to data compiled by JHU.

The states of New York, which has registered over 400,000 cases and over 30,000 deaths, and New Jersey, with over 165,000 cases and 12,433 deaths, are hit-hardest by the pandemic.