UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Has Lowest Rate Of COVID-19 Transmission Among US States - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

New York Has Lowest Rate of COVID-19 Transmission Among US States - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) New York State has the lowest rate of COVID-19 transmissions in the country, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Friday.

"New York State [has] the lowest rate of transmission, meaning the virus is spreading at the lowest rate in the state of New York of every state in America," Cuomo said, citing a tracking tool maintained by Instagram founders.

Earlier this week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States rose above 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There had been a gradual decline in cases - but as economies began to reopen, several states have recently seen spikes.

The United States on Friday confirmed 22,883 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,234 cases recorded a day ago, according to data compiled by JHU.

The states of New York, which has registered over 400,000 cases and over 30,000 deaths, and New Jersey, with over 165,000 cases and 12,433 deaths, are hit-hardest by the pandemic. 

Related Topics

Governor New York United States From Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

21 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.