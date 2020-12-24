New York Healthcare Worker Shows Severe Allergic Response After Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) A healthcare worker in New York has suffered a severe allergic reaction after receiving the Pfizer vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newsweek magazine reported citing officials.

It said the case had become the first of its kind among more than 30,000 people vaccinated in the city.

The magazine said the person had been treated and was in a stable condition. No further information was immediately available.

"Vaccines do have side effects and allergic reactions - while uncommon - are known to occur. We also know that based on clinical trials and reports of adverse effects in other jurisdictions, reactions such as these are rare but have been reported with the Pfizer vaccine," the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement on Wednesday as quoted by Newsweek.