UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Healthcare Worker Shows Severe Allergic Response After Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:00 AM

New York Healthcare Worker Shows Severe Allergic Response After Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) A healthcare worker in New York has suffered a severe allergic reaction after receiving the Pfizer vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newsweek magazine reported citing officials.

It said the case had become the first of its kind among more than 30,000 people vaccinated in the city.

The magazine said the person had been treated and was in a stable condition. No further information was immediately available.

"Vaccines do have side effects and allergic reactions - while uncommon - are known to occur. We also know that based on clinical trials and reports of adverse effects in other jurisdictions, reactions such as these are rare but have been reported with the Pfizer vaccine," the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement on Wednesday as quoted by Newsweek.

Related Topics

New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

6 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

7 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

6 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

8 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.