New York Holds Memorial Ceremony For Victims Of 9/11 Attacks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) A memorial ceremony in honor of the victims of September 11 attacks, the deadliest terrorist attacks on US soil, began on Sunday in New York City, which saw the most casualties.

US dignitaries and family members of the victims gathered in the morning at Ground Zero, the site where the World Trade Center's twin towers were destroyed by two hijacked planes in 2001, killing 2,763 people.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. (12:46 GMT), the moment when the first airliner struck North Tower. Vice President Kamala Harris, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg attended.

More moments of silence were timed to the attacks on the South Tower and the Pentagon, the collapse of the two towers, and the crash of a fourth plane in a field in Pennsylvania. They were alternated with victims' relatives reading aloud the Names of the dead.

President Joe Biden traveled to the Pentagon on Sunday to lay a wreath and make a speech to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. This includes 184 people who died during the attack at the Pentagon.

