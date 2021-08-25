New York Imposes Vaccine Mandate on Schools With Weekly Testing Option - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Coronavirus vaccinations will be required of all teachers and other school staff, with a weekly testing option initially available, and a universal facemask mandate for all people entering a school building, Governor Kathy Hochul said in an inaugural address on her first day in office.

"We're launching a back-to-school COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff widely and convenient. I'm also immediately directing the department of health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools," Hochul said.

Hochul said a vaccine mandate for all teachers and school staff is needed, although educators would initially have the option of weekly testing, presumably for those not yet vaccinated.

Hochul also said residents can expect a new series of vaccine mandates following Monday's approval of the Pfizer jab by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), and an FDA recommendation for booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated.

"I'm prepared to whatever is necessary, including reopening mass vac sites so a booster is available to all new Yorkers who meet that timetable," she said.

Hochul, a longtime lieutenant governor, took over the top slot on Tuesday following the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo over a report that he sexually harassed 11 women and amid numerous other scandals.