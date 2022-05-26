UrduPoint.com

New York Judge Affirms Law Allowing Lawsuits Against Gunmakers - Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A US Federal court backed up a New York law allowing suing gunmakers for their alleged role in shootings, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday.

"In a major victory, a federal court affirmed my office's right to hold gun manufacturers accountable for the devastation caused by guns," James said via Twitter.

"New York has a right to protect our residents and go after companies that cause us harm. We must use every tool we have to end gun violence and stand up to the powerful forces responsible for these weapons of death and destruction."

The decision was delivered after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed at least 21 people, as well as a supermarket shooting in New York by an alleged white supremacist that killed ten people.

