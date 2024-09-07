Open Menu

New York Judge Delays Trump Sentencing Until After US Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sentencing for Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial was delayed Friday until after November's election, a win for the Republican as he battles Kamala Harris in the knife-edge White House race.

The former US president had been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 for falsifying business records in a scheme to silence a porn star's politically damaging story.

But Judge Juan Merchan postponed it to November 26 -- three weeks past the November 5 election, as requested by Trump's lawyers.

"This is not a decision this Court makes lightly but it is the decision which in this Court's view, best advances the interests of justice," he wrote.

The postponement comes as Trump and Democrat Harris prepare to face off on the debate stage next Tuesday in the already extraordinary presidential race.

Trump welcomed the sentencing delay, taking to his Truth Social platform to blast the case as a "witch hunt."

"This case should be rightfully terminated," he added.

