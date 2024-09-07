New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sentencing for Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial was delayed Friday until after November's election, a win for the Republican as he battles Kamala Harris in the knife-edge White House race.

The former US president had been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 for falsifying business records in a scheme to silence a porn star's politically damaging story.

But Judge Juan Merchan postponed it to November 26 -- three weeks past the November 5 election, as requested by Trump's lawyers.

"This is not a decision this Court makes lightly but it is the decision which in this Court's view, best advances the interests of justice," he wrote.

The postponement comes as Trump and Democrat Harris prepare to face off on the debate stage next Tuesday in the already extraordinary presidential race.

Trump welcomed the sentencing delay, taking to his Truth Social platform to blast the case as a "witch hunt."

"This case should be rightfully terminated," he added.

- 'Politically prejudicial' -

Trump, 78, was convicted in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from disclosing an alleged sexual encounter ahead of the 2016 election.

The twice-impeached ex-president was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

That was delayed after the US Supreme Court ruled a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecutions.

Trump's lawyers asked that his New York conviction be dismissed following the Supreme Court immunity ruling. Merchan said he would rule on the dismissal motion November 12.

Merchan noted Trump had asked for sentencing to be delayed "to avoid the potential 'politically prejudicial' impact that a public sentencing could have on him and his prospects in the upcoming election."

Hours earlier, Trump was in New York delivering rambling remarks about his myriad legal problems, as he denied multiple women's accusations of sexual harassment or assault.

"This is not the kind of publicity you like," Trump acknowledged at Trump Tower, even as he spent an hour, unprompted, reminding voters of the accusations of sexual assault by various women including the writer E. Jean Carroll.