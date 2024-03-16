New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs ordered a delay Friday in proceedings that had been scheduled to get underway on March 25.

"Trial on this matter is adjourned for 30 days from the date of this letter on consent of the People," Judge Juan Merchan said in a court filing that will push the trial to at least mid-April.

Prosecutors preparing to try Trump, the first former US president to face criminal prosecution, said Thursday they would accept a delay of up to 30 days after both sides received a deluge of case documents.

Trump, seeking a comeback as the Republican candidate in this year's election, is accused of covering up hush money payments related to his successful 2016 bid for the White House.

"An immediate adjournment is appropriate," Trump's legal team wrote on Thursday in a letter to the judge.

But it argued "thirty days is not sufficient given the volume of recently produced materials and the nature of the ongoing disputes."

In the hush money case, prosecutors say Trump illegally covered up remittances to his longtime aide Michael Cohen to reimburse him for payments made to bury stories revealing Trump's alleged extramarital sexual relations with porn star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy model. He denies the charges.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump in March 2023 over the payments made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.