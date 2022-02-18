New York Judge Orders Trump, Adult Children to Be Questioned Over Businesses - Ruling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump and his adult daughter and son must answer questions by the New York attorney general and her office over business dealings of the Trump Organization, a New York judge ruled on Thursday.

"Upon the foregoing documents, it is hereby ordered that the motion by respondents Donald J. Trump, Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr.

to quash subpoenas issued by the petitioner is denied, and petitioner's cross-motion to compel is granted," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office have subpoenaed to question Trump and his two adult children following investigations into whether the Trump Organization, which represents the family's business interests, had illegally inflated the value of its assets to obtain loans beyond merit.