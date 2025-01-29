New York Landmarks Shine Red To Celebrate Chinese New Year
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 01:00 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Empire State Building and the One World Trade Center, two of the iconic landmark buildings in New York City, shone red on Tuesday night in celebration of the Chinese New Year.
The Empire State Building has done so to celebrate the Chinese New Year for the 25th consecutive year.
On Tuesday morning, China's Consul General in New York Chen Li and Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory, jointly unveiled a window exhibition at the Fifth Avenue lobby in celebration of the Chinese New Year.
"We are delighted to see the Empire State Building serve as a bridge for American friends to better understand the Chinese culture, which highlights the importance of people-to-people exchanges in promoting friendship between our two countries," said Chen.
Chen noted more Americans visited China under the 10-day visa-free transit policy and giant pandas returned to the United States last year, which saw encouraging progress in the ties between the two peoples.
The window exhibition will run for a few weeks and the One World Trade Center will continue to shine red in the next two days.
Also known as the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year of 2025 falls on Wednesday and 2025 is the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac.
The Chinese New Year became a public school holiday in New York State in 2023.
Recent Stories
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
More Stories From World
-
Mongolia to resume spring horse racing5 minutes ago
-
New York landmarks shine red to celebrate Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
KSrelief commemorates International Day of Education at Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides supplies to 255 people in Syria’s Al Rastan15 minutes ago
-
Fifteenth Saudi relief plane departs for Syria with essential aid supplies25 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides food assistance to 187 families in Yemen’s Dhale25 minutes ago
-
Rwanda, DR Congo leaders in crisis summit as Goma's fate hangs in balance45 minutes ago
-
Climate activists appeal long UK jail terms for 'peaceful protest'45 minutes ago
-
Red tape and rare earths: EU 'compass' charts economic future45 minutes ago
-
Australia's Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs45 minutes ago
-
Hopes for turnaround lift Boeing shares despite huge losses55 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes educational supplies in Yemen’s Hadhramaut55 minutes ago