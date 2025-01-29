Open Menu

New York Landmarks Shine Red To Celebrate Chinese New Year

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 01:00 PM

New York landmarks shine red to celebrate Chinese New Year

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Empire State Building and the One World Trade Center, two of the iconic landmark buildings in New York City, shone red on Tuesday night in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The Empire State Building has done so to celebrate the Chinese New Year for the 25th consecutive year.

On Tuesday morning, China's Consul General in New York Chen Li and Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory, jointly unveiled a window exhibition at the Fifth Avenue lobby in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

"We are delighted to see the Empire State Building serve as a bridge for American friends to better understand the Chinese culture, which highlights the importance of people-to-people exchanges in promoting friendship between our two countries," said Chen.

Chen noted more Americans visited China under the 10-day visa-free transit policy and giant pandas returned to the United States last year, which saw encouraging progress in the ties between the two peoples.

The window exhibition will run for a few weeks and the One World Trade Center will continue to shine red in the next two days.

Also known as the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year of 2025 falls on Wednesday and 2025 is the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac.

The Chinese New Year became a public school holiday in New York State in 2023.

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

50 minutes ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

2 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

2 hours ago
 France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 star ..

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

3 hours ago
 Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airp ..

Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

11 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

13 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

13 hours ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

13 hours ago

More Stories From World