New York Lawmakers to Recommend Whether to Impeach Cuomo Within 'Several Weeks'

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee will make a recommendation whether or not to move forward with an impeachment trial of Governor Andrew Cuomo within several weeks, Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said on Monday.

"After the Committee has completed its review of the evidence, it will make a recommendation to the full Assembly on whether to proceed with impeachment against Governor Cuomo. We anticipate that this process will be concluded very soon... I am speaking about several weeks," Lavine said.

New York lawmakers met earlier on Monday to look into drafting articles of impeachment against Cuomo, who was accused of sexually harassing 11 women by independent investigators appointed by the New York Attorney General.