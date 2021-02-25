UrduPoint.com
New York Leads 21 US States In Supreme Court Battle To Halt 'Ghost Gun' Instructions

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

New York Leads 21 US States in Supreme Court Battle to Halt 'Ghost Gun' Instructions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) A coalition of 21 US states urged the Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit that would potentially legalize the distribution of instructions to make so-called "ghost guns" - untraceable firearms made with 3D printers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

In an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court, the coalition urged the justices to uphold state laws banning publication of downloadable files with instructions for building firearms from 3D-printed parts, James said in a press release. The laws are being challenged in a lawsuit by the Texas-based firm Defense Distributed, which claims it has a constitutional right to publish the instructions.

"For years, we've been fighting Defense Distributed's illegal efforts to make dangerous assault weapons more easily accessible to anyone with an internet connection," James said.

"Defense Distributed has repeatedly taken steps to make it easier for criminals and terrorists to get their hands on guns and for anyone to print unregistered, untraceable, and, in many cases, undetectable firearms."

For years, Defense Distributed has attempted to disseminate files on the internet that allow Americans to make guns, primarily from plastic, that are difficult to detect with metal detectors.

The amicus brief asks the high court to uphold a right of individual states to block internet-based instructions for building ghost guns, even when the instructions are posted other states and therefore universally available.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

