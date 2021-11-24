UrduPoint.com

New York Leads 3-States Seeking Tighter Truck Pollution Controls - Attorney General

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:30 AM

New York Leads 3-States Seeking Tighter Truck Pollution Controls - Attorney General

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A tri-state coalition in the Northeastern United States is urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to toughen pollution limits on heavy-duty trucks to relieve the region from smog, New York Attorney Letitia James said.

"In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan and National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy, the attorneys general urged the EPA to act quickly to propose stronger standards for emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from new on-road heavy-duty trucks and engines for model year 2027 and beyond," James said in a press release on Tuesday.

The EPA has long recognized the serious public health and environmental harms caused by NOx emissions. NOx combines in the atmosphere with volatile organic compounds in the presence of heat and sunlight to form smog.

As climate change causes warmer temperatures, smog formation will only worsen, the release said

Even though New York, Connecticut and New Jersey have implemented some of the most stringent control programs for NOx in the nation, the impact is limited due to the presence of heavy-duty trucks from other states, the release said.

In New York state alone, nearly 12.5 million residents - about two thirds of the population - breath air with unhealthy levels of smog, the release added.

The release also cited a recent report by the American Lung Association saying that millions of New Yorkers with lung disease - including 380,000 children and over 1,600,000 adults suffering from asthma - are at special risk to the harmful effects of smog.

Related Topics

New York United States From Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

3 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

2 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

3 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.