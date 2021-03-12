UrduPoint.com
New York Legislature Approves Impeachment Probe Of Sexual Allegations Against Cuomo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he has authorized an impeachment investigation into allegations of misconduct against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"After meeting with the Assembly Majority Conference today, I am authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles D.

Lavine, to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo," Heastie said on Thursday evening.

New York Attorney-General Letitia James' office is currently investigating multiple complaints of sexual harassment brought against Cuomo.

More Stories From World

