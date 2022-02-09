UrduPoint.com

New York Man Charged For Letting Rioters Inside Capitol On January 6 - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022

New York Man Charged for Letting Rioters Inside Capitol on January 6 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A New York Man was arrested and charged for his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol including opening the door to let rioters in the building, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A New York man was arrested today on civil disorder and other charges for his actions during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said on Tuesday.

On January 6, Eric Gerwatowski, 31, pulled open the door to the US Capitol and turned to the crowd and yelled, "Let's go!" the release said. He directed more rioters inside before entering the premises himself, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said since January 6 more than 725 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 225 for assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

