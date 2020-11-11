UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Man Charged Over Death Threats Toward Protesters, Politicians During US Election

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:41 PM

New York Man Charged Over Death Threats Toward Protesters, Politicians During US Election

A resident of the US state of New York has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill protesters, politicians, and law enforcement officers over the country's recent presidential election, the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) A resident of the US state of New York has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill protesters, politicians, and law enforcement officers over the country's recent presidential election, the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed earlier today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Brian Maiorana, a resident of Staten Island, with threatening to kill and ordering others to kill protestors, politicians and law enforcement in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election," the press release, which was published late on Tuesday, read.

The acting US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Seth DuCharme, said that tweets published by Maiorana, which cited William Luther Pierce's "The Turner Diaries," a popular book among white supremacists and neo-Nazis, violated federal law and were a danger to society.

"Mr. Maiorana's online posts called for violence against our entire community�protestors, politicians, and law enforcement officers alike. His alleged threats are disturbing and far outside of acceptable norms, but they also violated federal law," DuCharme said in the press release.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Maiorana said that the 2020 presidential election had been "fraudulently stolen from us," the attorney's office stated.

Incumbent President Donald Trump and members of his administration have made multiple claims that the election, and in particular the counting of mail-in ballots, was conducted fraudulently.

US media outlets have called Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in the election, although Trump is still yet to concede defeat.

Related Topics

Election Trump New York Criminals Sunday 2020 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Trump’s refusal to accept defeat is “embarrass ..

10 minutes ago

Anti-Covid 19, security arrangements reviewed at K ..

10 seconds ago

Lok Virsa to hold "Sindh Musical Night" on Thursda ..

11 seconds ago

Two arrested over land grabbing

13 seconds ago

1,708 new coronavirus cases reported; 21 deaths in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces Got Last for 2020 S-400 Shipm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.