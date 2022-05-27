UrduPoint.com

New York Man Sentenced To 41 Months For Involvement In January 6 Riot - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM

New York Man Sentenced to 41 Months for Involvement in January 6 Riot - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) New York resident Greg Rubenacker has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Rubenacker engaged in a series of confrontations with law enforcement officers inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6," the Justice Department said in a release. "At approximately 2:13 p.m., he entered the Capitol Building through the Senate Wing Door, recording a video in which he stated, "This is history! We took the Capitol."

The Justice Department said Rubenacker was in a group of protesters yelling "where are they counting the votes" and eventually chased a US Capitol Police officer securing the area.

Rubenacker fought with officers inside the Capitol and only left when officers pepper sprayed him and other rioters.

The authorities arrested Rubenacker on February 9 in Farmingdale, New York and he pleaded guilty on February 11, 2022, to ten counts of indictment during a court appearance in the District of Columbia. The offenses include: civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing an official proceeding; and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Following time served, Rubenacker has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. He is also required to pay a $2,000 in restitution.

