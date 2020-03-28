New York May Impose $500 Fines for Social Distancing Violations - Mayor De Blasio

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) New York City residents who do not comply with the guidelines on social distancing imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may face a fine of up to $500, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing.

"I want to be very clear that this weekend, we are going to make a decision on whether we need to start instituting fines for anyone who is non-compliant," de Blasio said on Friday. "Fines of up to $500 per incident are being discussed right now."

De Blasio said additional police patrols in city parks and other public spaces would be instructing people to stay away from each other.

If those orders are not followed, the violators will be fined.

"No more team sports. No more social gatherings in the park. No gang close together unless it's your own family members or people who live under the same roof. Those are the rules," de Blasio said.

On Sunday, New York City authorities ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down, banned social gatherings of any size and directed residents to stay six-feet apart from each other.

The number of people in New York City who tested positive for COVID-19 has so far reached 25,398.