UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York May Impose $500 Fines For Social Distancing Violations - Mayor De Blasio

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

New York May Impose $500 Fines for Social Distancing Violations - Mayor De Blasio

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) New York City residents who do not comply with the guidelines on social distancing imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may face a fine of up to $500, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing.

"I want to be very clear that this weekend, we are going to make a decision on whether we need to start instituting fines for anyone who is non-compliant," de Blasio said on Friday. "Fines of up to $500 per incident are being discussed right now."

De Blasio said additional police patrols in city parks and other public spaces would be instructing people to stay away from each other.

If those orders are not followed, the violators will be fined.

"No more team sports. No more social gatherings in the park. No gang close together unless it's your own family members or people who live under the same roof. Those are the rules," de Blasio said.

On Sunday, New York City authorities ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down, banned social gatherings of any size and directed residents to stay six-feet apart from each other.

The number of people in New York City who tested positive for COVID-19 has so far reached 25,398.

Related Topics

Police Sports Fine Same New York May Sunday Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

3 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

4 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

4 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.