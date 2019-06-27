UrduPoint.com
New York Mayor Alone In Naming Russia 'Greatest Threat' In Democratic Presidential Debate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

New York Mayor Alone in Naming Russia 'Greatest Threat' in Democratic Presidential Debate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was the only candidate to name Russia as "the greatest threat to the United States" during the first Democratic Party presidential primary debate on Wednesday, with his counterparts mainly pointing to China and climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was the only candidate to name Russia as "the greatest threat to the United States" during the first Democratic Party presidential Primary debate on Wednesday, with his counterparts mainly pointing to China and climate change.

The first half of the Democratic Party presidential primary debate was held in Miami on Wednesday and broadcast live by MSNBC. Ten candidates took part, with 10 more set to face off later on Thursday. Among other things, the presidential hopefuls were asked to name "the greatest threat to the United States."

"Russia because they've been trying to undermine our democracy and they've been doing a pretty good damn job of it, and we need to stop it," de Blasio replied.

Governor of Washington Jay Inslee, in turn, branded incumbent President Donald Trump as the biggest threat, a remark that was met by a storm of applause and cheers from the audience.

The rest of the candidates, however, mainly singled out China, the risk of nuclear war and the situation around Iran, as well as climate change as the greatest challenges facing the country.

Since its 2016 presidential election, the United States has repeatedly alleged that Russia meddled in the voting process. Russian officials have, each time, denied these allegations, claiming they are groundless and a tactic used to divert public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other important matters.�

