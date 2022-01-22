UrduPoint.com

New York Mayor Calls For National Action On Guns After Death Of Police Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:52 PM

New York mayor calls for national action on guns after death of police officer

New York's mayor called on the federal government to help "stop the flow of weapons" in the city after a police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Friday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :New York's mayor called on the Federal government to help "stop the flow of weapons" in the city after a police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Friday.

America's largest city has been rocked by a spate of shootings in recent days with Mayor Eric Adams -- a former police officer who was elected on a pledge to fight crime -- vowing to tighten gun control.

"We have witnessed the failure on a federal level to stop the flow of guns to this city," Adams said at a briefing after the third incident this week in which an officer has been shot in New York.

"We need Washington to join us and act now to stop the flow of guns in New York City and cities like New York.

" Friday's shooting took place after three officers responded to a call from a mother who was confronted by her son in a Harlem district apartment, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, the 47-year-old man opened fire on them "without warning," New York Police Department Chief Keechant Sewell said in the press briefing.

"In a moment, a young 22-year-old life was ended and another forever altered," Sewell said of the two officers shot in the incident.

Adams questioned how the suspect got hold of a firearm.

"We don't make guns here. How are we removing thousands of guns off the street and they still find their way into New York City, in the hands of people who are killers?" said Adams, a Democrat who took office on January 1.

Related Topics

Fire Police Washington Young Man York New York January From Government

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to close educational institutions wit ..

NCOC decides to close educational institutions with high positivity rate of Omic ..

26 seconds ago
 Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to B ..

Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to Be Collected on Wednesday

23 seconds ago
 PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upco ..

PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upcoming seventh edition of PSL

20 minutes ago
 Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early M ..

Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early Melbourne exit

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food ..

Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food crisis worsens

9 minutes ago
 Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war f ..

Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.