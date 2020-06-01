UrduPoint.com
New York Mayor De Blasio Says His Daughter Acted Peacefully When Arrested During Protests

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:40 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said his daughter Chiara was acting peacefully when the police arrested her while taking part in the protests over the death of African American man Gorge Floyd while in police custody.

Protests began in New York and other cities last week after Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he was pined down on the neck by a white police officer for nearly eight minutes. However, the protests turned into riots complete with violence, arson and looting.

"She recounted the story in detail to me," de Blasio said.

"She was acting peacefully. She believes that everything that did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest."

De Blasio said he was not informed that his daughter, 25, intended to participate in the protests in Manhattan over the weekend and became aware of her arrest via the media.

The mayor also said he admires the fact that his daughter was trying to change peacefully something that she found to be unjust.

"She believes a lot of changes are needed. I am proud of her that she cares so much," de Blasio said.

