New York Mayor Declares State of Emergency in City Over Heavy Rainfall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in the city over the heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of the Ida tropical storm.

"I'm declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight.

We're enduring a historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," de Blasio wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

The mayor called on residents of New York to stay off the streets and let first responders and emergency services do their work.

"If you're thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don't drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside," he said.

De Blasio added that around 5,300 people had been left without electricity.