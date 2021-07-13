UrduPoint.com
New York Mayor-Elect Says Biden To Redefine 'Ecosystem Of Public Safety' In US

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said President Joe Biden plans to redefine the ecosystem of public safety in order to address the issue of gun violence in the United States.

"This president is making it clear, he's going to redefine the ecosystem of public safety and that includes identifying the role of police, schools, families, resources, employment," Adams said on Monday afternoon after meeting with Biden to discuss the issue of gun violence.

Earlier this month, New York declared a state of emergency against gun violence and Governor Andrew Cuomo also signed into law a bill to reinstate a public nuisance liability against gun manufacturers to make them liable to civil suits for injuries and deaths suffered by both individuals and the state from shootings.

Gun violence in New York has surged amid an increase of crime in the state during the past year. Nationally, deaths from shootings in major US cities are up 18 percent year-over-year and that's after 2020 brought the largest single-year increase ever recorded.

More Stories From World

