New York Mayor, Gen. Milley Discuss How US Military Can Step Up Support Amid Pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that he discussed with US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, options on how the US military can provide support to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We had a detailed conversation about the capacity that the armed forces could bring to address a crisis like a coronavirus," de Blasio said. "I want to thank general Milley for his willingness to provide assistance, it is quite clear that our military is in a high state of readiness, and we agreed to continue to communicate and to work closely."