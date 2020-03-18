UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Mayor, Gen. Milley Discuss How US Military Can Step Up Support Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

New York Mayor, Gen. Milley Discuss How US Military Can Step Up Support Amid Pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that he discussed with US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, options on how the US military can provide support to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We had a detailed conversation about the capacity that the armed forces could bring to address a crisis like a coronavirus," de Blasio said. "I want to thank general Milley for his willingness to provide assistance, it is quite clear that our military is in a high state of readiness, and we agreed to continue to communicate and to work closely."

Related Topics

New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

52 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

52 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

52 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

2 hours ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.