NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Mayor of New York Eric Adams has praised the outstanding contributions of the Pakistani-American community to New York City’s social, cultural, and economic life, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to strengthening the city’s engagement with all global communities, including the vibrant Pakistani diaspora.

He was addressing the Pakistan Heritage Day reception hosted on Thursday for the first time by the Mayor’s Office at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the Mayor of New York City, in connection with the 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence Day.

At the event, also attended by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai, senior city and state officials, political leaders, diplomats, and a large number of prominent Pakistani-American community members, the mayor congratulated the Pakistani diaspora on Pakistan's Independence Day.

A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the victims of recent floods in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Consul General Atozai expressed appreciation to Mayor Adams for recognizing the contributions of the Pakistani-American community and for celebrating Pakistan Heritage Day.

He underscored that Pakistan’s heritage was not only rooted in its independence in 1947 but also in its ancient civilizations, pluralistic traditions, and cultural richness that continue to inspire the world.

He highlighted the role of the Pakistani-American community as an integral part of New York’s civic and economic fabric, excelling in diverse fields including medicine, academia, technology, public service, and the arts.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad congratulated the community on Independence Day and commended their role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

He reiterated that Pakistan was fully capable of defending its sovereignty while continuing to work for peace, progress, and mutual cooperation with the international community.

Both Pakistani envoys conveyed deep gratitude to the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, led by Commissioner Aissata Camara, for its unwavering support of the Pakistani-American community and for making the landmark celebration of Pakistan Heritage Day possible.

The event concluded with reaffirmation of the enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United States and recognition of the Pakistani-American community as a vital bridge between the two nations.