New York Mayor Says Trump 'Missing Every Chance' to Act in Fight Against Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) New York Mayor Bill De Blasio accused US President Donald Trump of missing every opportunity to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"You are watching and waiting and missing every chance to be bold and to act to protect our nation," De Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday.

De Blasio said New York City has recorded 3,615 cases of infection with the COVID-19 and 22 deaths from the disease and is in a desperate need for Federal aid that it has not received.

"I don't understand, and I think there are millions and tens of millions of Americans who don't understand what you are doing right now. You are not using the tools of your office," De Blasio said.

"This is one of the greatest emergencies our nation has faced in generations and every tool must be brought to bear. For some reason you continue to hesitate."

Calling New York the frontline in the fight against the COIVD-19 pandemic, De Blasio urged Trump to order full military mobilization and implement the Defense Production Act so that every factory in the United States can be converted to manufacture health care supplies.

De Blasio warned that New York City hospitals are two or three weeks away from running out of supplies they need most and the US federal government has two weeks to provide a major resupply.