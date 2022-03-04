New York Mayor Says Will End Indoor Vaccine Requirement, Masking for Most School Kids

New York City will end beginning next week indoor COVID-19 vaccine mandates for restaurants, bars and theaters and will scrap face mask requirements in schools, Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) New York City will end beginning next week indoor COVID-19 vaccine mandates for restaurants, bars and theaters and will scrap face mask requirements in schools, Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday.

"It's time to open our city and get the economy back up and operating," Adams said in a live-streamed event at Times Square, the heart of New York City. "This is about giving people the flexibility that is needed to... get our economy back on track."

However, Adams said face masks will still be required in all public transportation and healthcare settings regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, children under the age of five, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, must continue to wear masks inside schools. New York City has one million school children while the larger New York State has 2.7 million students, making up the nation's largest school system.

New York City Health Commissioner David Chokshi said on Friday that more than 77% of eligible New Yorkers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and some 48,000 deaths were likely prevented in the process.