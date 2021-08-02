UrduPoint.com

New York Mayor Suggests Return To Indoor Masking Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:13 PM

New York Mayor Suggests Return to Indoor Masking Against Coronavirus

New York City establishments should return to indoor masking as a precaution against the novel coronavirus even if the patrons are fully vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) New York City establishments should return to indoor masking as a precaution against the novel coronavirus even if the patrons are fully vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

"We want to strongly recommend that people wear masks in indoor settings even if you're vaccinated," de Blasio said. "If you don't know the people around, if you're not sure if they're vaccinated or not, or if you know some are unvaccinated, it's absolutely crucial to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated."

De Blasio stopped short of mandating the use of masks in all indoor settings, despite other large US metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and Washington having done so. Separately, New York City has already made masking mandatory in public transit, hospitals and schools.

Nearly five million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines, but the speed of inoculations has meanwhile slowed. Two million adult New Yorker residents are unvaccinated, according to city records.

De Blasio's call came as New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested earlier that private businesses in the state ask customers for proof of vaccination as a condition for admission to ensure better safety and to safeguard their own commercial interest.

Cuomo said the daily number of infections in the state has increased by four-fold to more than 2,000 cases over the past month due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Los Angeles New York All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

14 minutes ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

29 minutes ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

44 minutes ago
 Man killed after falling from train

Man killed after falling from train

22 seconds ago
 Martyred Naik Ghulam Mustafa laid to rest with ful ..

Martyred Naik Ghulam Mustafa laid to rest with full military honour: ISPR

24 seconds ago
 Two Spacecraft to Fly by Venus on August 9, 10 - E ..

Two Spacecraft to Fly by Venus on August 9, 10 - European Space Agency

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.