New York Mayor Suggests Return to Indoor Masking Against Coronavirus

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) New York City establishments should return to indoor masking as a precaution against the novel coronavirus even if the patrons are fully vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

"We want to strongly recommend that people wear masks in indoor settings even if you're vaccinated," de Blasio said. "If you don't know the people around, if you're not sure if they're vaccinated or not, or if you know some are unvaccinated, it's absolutely crucial to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated."

De Blasio stopped short of mandating the use of masks in all indoor settings, despite other large US metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and Washington having done so. Separately, New York City has already made masking mandatory in public transit, hospitals and schools.

Nearly five million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines, but the speed of inoculations has meanwhile slowed. Two million adult New Yorker residents are unvaccinated, according to city records.

De Blasio's call came as New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested earlier that private businesses in the state ask customers for proof of vaccination as a condition for admission to ensure better safety and to safeguard their own commercial interest.

Cuomo said the daily number of infections in the state has increased by four-fold to more than 2,000 cases over the past month due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.