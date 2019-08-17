New York Medical Examiner Concludes Epstein Died of Suicide by Hanging - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The New York City chief medical examiner has determined that the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide by hanging himself, media reported on Friday.

