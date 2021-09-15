New York Medical Workers Win Ruling to Stop Their Own Vaccinations - Court Order

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A Federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing its medical workers to be vaccinated, citing a violation of their constitutional rights, a court order showed.

"The plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order is granted," Judge David Hurd in Utica city of New York wrote in the order, seen by Sputnik.

The decision was in favor of 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, who claimed in a lawsuit that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

The state of New York issued the order on August 28, requiring at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27 for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes.

The not-to-vaccinate right has been a stumbling block to New York state's plan to get at least 80% of its nearly 20 million population inoculated.

As of this week, just about 62% of the state's people had been vaccinated.

In their lawsuit against the state, the healthcare workers ” comprising practicing doctors, nurses, a nuclear medicine technologist, a cognitive rehabilitation therapist and a physician's liaison ” all cited their Christian faith and strong objection to abortion as reasons for resisting the vaccination.

The plaintiffs argued that all of the available vaccines employ aborted fetus cell lines in their testing, development or production. To further bolster their case, they said they were not typical "anti-vaxxers" who opposed all vaccines.