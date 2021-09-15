UrduPoint.com

New York Medical Workers Win Ruling To Stop Their Own Vaccinations - Court Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

New York Medical Workers Win Ruling to Stop Their Own Vaccinations - Court Order

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A Federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing its medical workers to be vaccinated, citing a violation of their constitutional rights, a court order showed.

"The plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order is granted," Judge David Hurd in Utica city of New York wrote in the order, seen by Sputnik.

The decision was in favor of 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, who claimed in a lawsuit that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

The state of New York issued the order on August 28, requiring at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27 for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes.

The not-to-vaccinate right has been a stumbling block to New York state's plan to get at least 80% of its nearly 20 million population inoculated.

As of this week, just about 62% of the state's people had been vaccinated.

In their lawsuit against the state, the healthcare workers ” comprising practicing doctors, nurses, a nuclear medicine technologist, a cognitive rehabilitation therapist and a physician's liaison ” all cited their Christian faith and strong objection to abortion as reasons for resisting the vaccination.

The plaintiffs argued that all of the available vaccines employ aborted fetus cell lines in their testing, development or production. To further bolster their case, they said they were not typical "anti-vaxxers" who opposed all vaccines.

Related Topics

Nuclear David Utica New York August September Christian All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

17 minutes ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

2 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

3 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for b ..

Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Spe ..

4 minutes ago
 2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered ..

2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.