New York Medics Have Same Or Lower Virus Infection Rate Than General Population - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Medics in the state of New York have the same or lower coronavirus infection rate than the general population in areas where they work, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday, citing results of a hospital antibody testing program.

"That's amazingly good news. We were afraid of what was going to happen, and the healthcare workers actually are at about the same or lower than the general population in that area," Cuomo said during a daily briefing.

The study alleviates concerns that medics due to their higher exposure to the disease are more likely to contract it, diminishing the public capability to counter the pandemic.

"When you look at the percentage of people who have the antibodies, which means they were infected at some time in the past and they are now recovered, of the healthcare workers in Westchester 6.8, in New York City 12.2, Long Island 11.1," Cuomo said.

According to his data, the infection rate among the medics in the Westchester county is half of that for the general population in the area, standing at almost 14 percent.

