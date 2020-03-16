New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Ban Gatherings of More Than 50 People - Cuomo

The US states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut decided to ban all gatherings of more than 50 people starting Monday night in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement

"NY, CT and NJ are taking joint regional action to reduce the spread of COVID-19: effective 8 p.m. tonight, crowd capacity reduced to 50, restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery only, gyms closed, movie theaters closed, casinos closed," Cuomo said via Twitter.