New York, New Jersey Impose Quarantine for Visitors From States With High COVID-19 Spread

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that they are imposing a 14-day quarantine for all visitors from US states that have a significant community spread of the novel coronavirus, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that they are imposing a 14-day quarantine for all visitors from US states that have a significant community spread of the novel coronavirus, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am announcing with Governor Phil Murphy and Governor Ned Lamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 into New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days," Cuomo said via Twitter. "This travel advisory is effective midnight tonight."