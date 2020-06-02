New York night-time curfew extended to June 7: mayor

New York's mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday extended a night-time curfew for the city until June 7 following outbreaks of violence and looting during anti-racism protests gripping America

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :New York's mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday extended a night-time curfew for the city until June 7 following outbreaks of violence and looting during anti-racism protests gripping America.

The mayor told reporters that the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, due to come into force Tuesday, would now run until Sunday.

His announcement came after a curfew on Monday that began at the later time of 11:00 pm failed to deter rioters from looting a number of luxury stores across Manhattan.