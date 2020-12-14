New York nurse receives first Covid vaccine in US

A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).

"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.