New York Nurse Receives First Covid Vaccine In US
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:33 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).
"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.