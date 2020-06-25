UrduPoint.com
New York Officer Charged For Using Chokehold While Arresting Man - District Attorney

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A police officer in New York State has been charged for allegedly using a chokehold on a man during an arrest, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement on Thursday.

"Police Officer David Afanador has been charged with attempted aggravated strangulation and strangulation in the second degree for allegedly using a chokehold on a Queens man in Far Rockaway during an arrest this past Sunday morning," Katz said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently signed legislation that criminalizes the use of chokeholds when used in a life-threatening way.

Numerous jurisdictions in the United States are adopting police reform legislation to address concerns of police brutality after mass protests - and riots - sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

If convicted, Afanador faces up to seven years in prison.

