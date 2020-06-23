UrduPoint.com
New York Officers Attacked With Wide Range Of Weapons In Recent Riots- Police Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:40 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Police in New York City were attacked by rioters bearing multiple weapons during recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice that descended into some of the worst riots in the city's history, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday at an inquiry on the conduct of law enforcement during the recent protests and riots.

While civil protesters were a "tradition that is as old as New York", the recent showdowns resulted in "some of the worst rioting that occurred in our city in recent memory," Shea told the online inquiry held by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

More than 300 police officers have been injured by members of far left organizations like Antifa who used bricks, knives, trash cans and bottles, among other weapons, the inquiry heard.

The hearing is being held to investigate the police response to protests in New York after last month's killing of 46-year-old unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that sparked unrest across the United States.

