UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York OKs Driving Licenses For Undocumented Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:10 PM

New York OKs driving licenses for undocumented migrants

New York State Monday passed a law allowing undocumented migrants to obtain their driving license, a controversial move by the Democratic stronghold intended to thwart the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :New York State Monday passed a law allowing undocumented migrants to obtain their driving license, a controversial move by the Democratic stronghold intended to thwart the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policy.

"This legislation will not only provide undocumented immigrants with a legal solution to obtain a driver's license, but its positive impacts will include significant economic growth, improved road safety, and it will keep hardworking families together," Senator Luis Sepulveda, one of its leading proponents, said in a statement.

"In a time when immigrants are being scapegoated for every ill in our country, this is our opportunity for New York State to show our courage and strength, and stand up for the marginalized communities," said Sepulveda, who represents the Bronx district of New York.

In practice, the "Green Light Bill," passed by the New York Senate last week and signed into law Monday night by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, gives everyone the right to a driver's license if they pass the test, regardless of immigration status.

Candidates will no longer need to present a US Social Security number or a visa, as had been the case since 2001, and will be able to simply present a valid passport or a foreign driver's license as ID.

Several provisions of the bill, welcomed by migrants' rights associations, also prohibit communication of the candidate's data to the immigration authorities, except at the express request of a judge.

The bill was hotly debated, and passed in both houses of the state senate, which have been controlled by the Democrats since January, by a narrow majority.

Republican Senator Jim Tedisco said passage of the bill "sends wrong message that citizenship and rule of law don't matter." "If we don't adhere to a legal system for becoming a citizen, NYS will become a magnet for those here illegally," he said on Twitter.

President Donald Trump has made the fight against illegal immigration a priority for his administration.

Trump tweeted Monday that the United States would start removing "millions" of illegal migrants next week.

The US is facing a surge in migrant arrivals from Guatemala and other impoverished Central American countries which are plagued by gang violence.

New York is the 13th state to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driving licenses.

A report in February said if such a law was passed in New York, more than 400,000 illegal immigrants could get the permit.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Twitter Driver Trump Road Guatemala York New York United States January February Democrats Visa Citizenship From Million

Recent Stories

1,500-yr-old stone building complex discovered in ..

44 seconds ago

Smoking may impair blood pressure autocorrect syst ..

52 seconds ago

President Hassan Rouhani says world 'praises' Iran ..

18 minutes ago

Anger in India as lychee-linked brain fever kills ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition terming budget anti-people without read ..

18 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Each Register 9 Truce Breaches in S ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.