New York Police Arrest At Least 90 Protesters On Wednesday Night - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:47 PM

New York Police Arrest at Least 90 Protesters on Wednesday Night - Reports

At least 90 people were detained in New York following the George Floyd protests on Wednesday night, CNN reported on Thursday, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) At least 90 people were detained in New York following the George Floyd protests on Wednesday night, CNN reported on Thursday, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The broadcaster added that the number of detainees was far fewer than on Tuesday, when some 280 protesters were arrested by the NYPD.

According to NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan, cited by the media, demonstrations were relatively peaceful on Wednesday, and no cases of looting were recorded.

Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests have been ongoing across the United States since May 25, when George Floyd, a 46-years-old African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto the man's neck for over eight minutes as the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. The officer was charged with a second-degree murder.

