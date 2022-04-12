New York Police Cannot Confirm Subway Shooting Being Investigated as Terror-Related

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The New York Police Department cannot confirm media reports that the Brooklyn subway shooting is being investigated as terror-related, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I can not confirm that.

It's still under investigation," the spokesperson said when asked whether they could confirm that the mass shooting is being investigated as a terrorist attack. "We have it as multiple people injures at the location. I don't know the amount of people."