UrduPoint.com

New York Police Cannot Confirm Subway Shooting Being Investigated As Terror-Related

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 08:27 PM

New York Police Cannot Confirm Subway Shooting Being Investigated as Terror-Related

The New York Police Department cannot confirm media reports that the Brooklyn subway shooting is being investigated as terror-related, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The New York Police Department cannot confirm media reports that the Brooklyn subway shooting is being investigated as terror-related, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I can not confirm that.

It's still under investigation," the spokesperson said when asked whether they could confirm that the mass shooting is being investigated as a terrorist attack. "We have it as multiple people injures at the location. I don't know the amount of people."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police New York Media

Recent Stories

German President Confirms Kiev Refused to Host Him

German President Confirms Kiev Refused to Host Him

2 minutes ago
 Slovakia May Host Extra 900 Troops in NATO Multina ..

Slovakia May Host Extra 900 Troops in NATO Multinational Battle Group - Military

2 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade ..

Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade high

2 minutes ago
 Senior NATO Official Says S. Korea Continues to Re ..

Senior NATO Official Says S. Korea Continues to Refuse Lethal Weapon Aid to Ukra ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to c ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to consider confirmation of LHC ju ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary reviews arrangements at Ramadan ba ..

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements at Ramadan bazaars

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.