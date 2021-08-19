New York Police Confirm Bomb Squad Probing Times Square After Suspicious Object Found

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Parts of New York City's Times Square have been evacuated and police bomb canines are on the scene after a suspicious object was reportedly thrown at people in Father Duffy Square, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

The NYPD representative told reporters on the scene that police evacuated the area over a suspicious object that resembles a "red cookie jar." They added that the canine was part of a bomb squad.