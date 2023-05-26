New York Police Detain Person of Interest in Attack on Turkish House - NYPD

Police have detained a person of interest in the recent attack on the Turkish House in New York, a New York Police Department official told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Police have detained a person of interest in the recent attack on the Turkish House in New York, a New York Police Department official told Sputnik on Friday.

"There is person of interest in custody.

We're still investigating to see if there will be an arrest," the official said.

On Monday morning, an unknown male individual smashed windows of the Turkish House in New York. The building also houses the Turkish mission to the United Nations.