UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Police Hate Crime Unit Says Probing Attack On Jewish Man Amid Gaza Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:20 PM

New York Police Hate Crime Unit Says Probing Attack on Jewish Man Amid Gaza Protests

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The New York Police Hate Crime Task Force said on Friday that it was investigating an assault of a Jewish man by a group of protesters in Times Square.

"The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a gang assault of a Jewish man in Times Square," the task force said via Twitter.

The investigation was directed by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo who decried the assault on a visibly Jewish man who was beaten up amid protests in midtown Manhattan.

"I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation," Cuomo said in a statement.

The New York police said it arrested 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh, who used a crutch to assault the Jewish man.

Awawdeh has been charged with hate crime assault, gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, the police said.

The police said another incident during the same demonstration, involving a woman who was injured when professional grade fireworks were thrown toward bystanders, is also being investigated.

New York City held several protests over the past week in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian armed escalation.

Last week, a Sputnik correspondent reported clashes among pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators attending a rally in front of the Consulate General of Israel in New York.

Related Topics

Injured Police Governor Israel Twitter Man Same York Manhattan New York Criminals Women Jew Weapon

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

Protest rallies galore in Islamabad to condemn Isr ..

8 minutes ago

US Joined by 6 Central, Southern European Nations ..

8 minutes ago

Govt trying to provide maximum facilities to farme ..

8 minutes ago

IUCN-backed body welcomes Pakistan's selection as ..

8 minutes ago

PTI organized rally to show solidarity with Palest ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.