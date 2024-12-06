New York Police Hunt Brazen Manhattan Gunman
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 07:58 PM
New York police released a new security camera picture Thursday of the man believed to have shot a top health insurance executive at close range in a brazen daylight murder outside a Manhattan hotel
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) New York police released a new security camera picture Thursday of the man believed to have shot a top health insurance executive at close range in a brazen daylight murder outside a Manhattan hotel.
The latest picture, in which the suspect's face is uncovered and he is smiling or laughing, indicated progress in the manhunt after Wednesday's shock killing.
In a hit conducted in front of bystanders and seen by millions on TV replays of security camera footage, the masked killer used a pistol to gun down Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare -- one of the country's largest medical insurers.
Thompson was attending an investor conference in the Midtown business district.
Police have yet to suggest a motive and would not confirm a New York Times report that the words "delay" and "deny" -- often used by insurance companies to reject claims -- were written on shell casings found at the scene.
Video footage shows Thompson on the sidewalk outside the New York Hilton Midtown when a man in a hoodie, and with his lower face covered, approaches from behind, then fires several shots at his 50-year-old victim, who crumples to the ground.
Camera footage showed the suspect fleeing on foot, before getting on a bicycle -- which police initially said may have been a rented e-bike. Police said he went in the direction of Central Park.
"Every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack," New York's police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a briefing Wednesday.
US media on Thursday reported law enforcement sources said the suspected shooter traveled to New York via bus last month from Atlanta, Georgia, traversing a distance of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers).
NYPD chief of detectives Joseph Kenny would not confirm reports that a silencer was used on the pistol, saying that the question would be part of the investigation, but he did confirm that a cell phone had been recovered from the scene.
In the absence of an arrest, speculation has been rife that the gunman may have sought to take revenge for adverse medical coverage decisions made by the insurer.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister
APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar
PSX stays bullish, gains 814 more points
Karachi’s Rotary Club on Environment, CHF led climate diplomacy, global south ..
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
NBA to return to China for first time since 2019 fallout
More Stories From World
-
Reborn Goetze finds the 'fun' to get Frankfurt firing32 minutes ago
-
NASA delays crewed lunar landing to 202742 minutes ago
-
Georgia PM says 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters as crisis deepens1 hour ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president2 hours ago
-
Australia on top in 2nd India Test after Starc takes six2 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Philippines agree to repatriate Filipina on death row2 hours ago
-
John Elkann: Italian dynasty heir at the helm of Stellantis2 hours ago
-
Leclerc 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi hits Ferrari title hopes3 hours ago
-
China, India hold 32nd meeting of working mechanism on border affairs, agree to safeguard peace and ..3 hours ago
-
EU 'must not miss unique opportunity' for Mercosur deal: Berlin3 hours ago
-
Putin to hold annual press conference Dec 193 hours ago
-
China, Nepal forge stronger development synergy, vowing to deepen BRI cooperation3 hours ago